UP: Radio service started for inmates at Hamirpur District Jail

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a first, Hamirpur District Jail authority has started radio service for inmates to promote a positive feeling among all those serving sentence for different crimes.

"Public address system was installed at the orders of the administration. We have expanded it to promote positive feeling among prisoners. We got the order that prisoners should get to hear useful information to change their mental state," Vinay Prakash Tiwari, Jail Superintendent told ANI.



"In the morning, psalms are played and later in the afternoon we play songs as per the choice of inmates is played. Useful information is broadcasted in the evening for the inmates," he said. (ANI)

