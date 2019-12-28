UP: Samajwadi Party leader detained

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel was on Saturday detained by the police as he was visiting the city to meet the families of those who died in violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Patel was on his way to meet the families of the deceased when he was stopped by the police at Nasserpur crossing on Agra-Lucknow expressway.



The SP workers sat on a protest along with Patel after which the police arrested him.

Patel said: "I was going to meet the families of those who died due to lathis and bullets of the police. When the police stopped me, then I sat on protest with party workers."

On December 20, violence broke out after Friday prayers during anti-CAA protest here in which six people died. (ANI)

