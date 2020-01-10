UP: Samajwadi Party to screen 'Chhapaak' for its workers in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party is set to organise a screening of the movie 'Chhapaak' for its workers here on Friday, on the directives of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

A cinema hall has been booked for the screening in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the movie has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.



It is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, portrayed by Deepika Padukone in the movie. Laxmi at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 and had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she started helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her blockbuster 'Raazi'. It is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios.

The film marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood. (ANI)

