UP: Schools, colleges in Baghpat to remain closed today as cold wave persists

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Baghpat District School Inspector Om Dutt Singh said that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed today due to cold wave conditions.

"Due to intense cold wave, all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on December 21, Saturday," read an official order.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Friday stated that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.



Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government in a statement on Wednesday said that all the schools across the state will remain shut for the next two days due to cold wave.

"In view of extreme cold wave condition, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep all schools closed till class 12 in the state for two days -- tomorrow and day after tomorrow (Thursday and Friday)," the statement said. (ANI)

