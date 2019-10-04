UP: Scooty-driver claims to receive fine for not wearing seat-belt

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A scooty-driver was allegedly issued an e-challan of Rs 100 here for not wearing a seat belt while driving.

"I was issued a challan in March and I had no information in this regard. I had lost papers of my scooty and when I went to the transport office to get a duplicate copy, I was informed that I have been issued a challan for not wearing a seat belt, while I driving my scooty," Praveen Kumar told ANI on Thursday.



He also claimed that when he went to the Regional Transport Office to get it cancelled, he was asked to pay the challan. (ANI)

