UP: Scores of people rush to RTOs after amended Motor Vehicles Act

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After the recent hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the ammended Motor Vehicles Act, the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) are seeing a surge in the number of applicants for driving licenses.

Earlier, an appointment for a license took four to five days and now, the waiting period has now gone up to a month.



Speaking to ANI on Friday, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, AK Pandey said, "After the hike in the penalties for traffic violations, the number of applications for driving license has gone up."

"The normal waiting period for the appointment for learner license was 4-5 days, now, it has gone up to a month," Pandey added.

Moreover, the applicants for permanent license are also being called three to four days after submitting their biometrics.

The new provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 were issued last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1. (ANI)