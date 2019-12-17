UP: Section 144 imposed in Rampur after protest against CAA

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): After launching a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act without taking permission from the local authorities, police here on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in the region.

A large-scale protest broke out at Star Chowk area in the morning where over 200 people had gathered to voice their concerns regarding the citizenship law.



The protesters included people from several different social organisations and political parties.

The police have booked 12 people and one unknown person under Section 143, 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A similar protest also erupted over CAA in Prayagraj in the morning today.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session and became an act after Presidential assent.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

