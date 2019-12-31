UP: Security arrangements made in Prayagraj in view of New Year celebrations

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): In a bid to ensure orderly celebrations on the night of December 31 in Prayagraj, appropriate security arrangements were made across the city by the Uttar Pradesh Police.



"Civil Lines is the heart of the city, so people gather here from across the district. So, security arrangements have been made to ensure orderly celebrations," City Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Shrivastava told ANI.

The police said that the arrangements have been made as per the directions received from the administration.

"Civil and traffic police are managing traffic on SP Marg and MG Marg and are also keeping an eye on the liquor shops in the area," Shrivastava said.

The security arrangements come in the backdrop of massive protests in mid-December across the state, in which as many as 15 people had died. (ANI)

