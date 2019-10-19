UP: SIT constituted to probe Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Friday to investigate the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

SK Bhagat (Inspector General Lucknow), Dinesh Puri (Superintendent of Police Crime Lucknow) and PK Mishra (Deputy Superintendent of Police Special Task Force) are part of the SIT that will be probing the case.

Tiwari was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow on Friday. He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party.Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had said accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets."Before killing Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari, the alleged murderers who were known to him spent around 30 minutes with him at his home in Naka area of Lucknow. The accused are said to be known to him. They brought sweets for him and even spent around half an hour with him. We have found vital clues and investigation in the matter is underway," he said.DGP Singh said the shooting of Tiwari was a "purely a criminal activity conducted by two people".According to an eye-witness, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office and opened fire on him.A revolver was also recovered from the site of the crime.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police (DGP) in the case. (ANI)