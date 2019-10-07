UP: Six arrested for murder after exchange of fire in Greater Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Six persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a folk singer, were arrested on Sunday after an exchange of fire between the police and miscreants in Greater Noida here.



"Six accused have been arrested. Two of them are shooters and the other four were involved in the planning of the murder of a singer. The live-in partner of the singer was found to be the main accused. We have also recovered an SUV vehicle," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said.

Folk singer Sushma was killed in Beta 2 area here on October 1.

According to the police, the arrested shooters have previously been involved in heinous crimes.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

