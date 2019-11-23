UP: SP leader seen smoking inside hospital premises in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Haji Ikram Qureshi was on Friday seen smoking inside the premises of a hospital in Moradabad, where he had gone to distribute fruits among the patients on the occasion of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday.



A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which he can be seen smoking in the hospital premises.

When asked about the incident, Qureshi said that he was not inside the hospital.

"I was not inside the hospital. I was outside, near the park. You can show whatever you want. Getting bad publicity is still publicity," the SP leader said.

Qureshi added that he was at the hospital to distribute fruits on the occasion of Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday. (ANI)

