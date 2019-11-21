UP: STF arrests criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday night.

The criminal has been identified as Mehar Gani alias Meharban Singh who is a native of Hamirpur district.



Gani had escaped from police custody in the year 2008. The DIG of Prayagraj zone had declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his name.

"In the Sector 24 police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, there was an encounter between the STF team and a criminal. The criminal named Mehar Gani sustained a bullet injury in the encounter and has been admitted to a nearby hospital," Rajiv Narayan Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, STF told reporters here.

"The criminal had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his name declared by the Prayagraj administration. In 2005, he had killed a child and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the honourable court. He had escaped from police custody in 2008 and has been nabbed today," he added.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

