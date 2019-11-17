UP: STF nabs 3 criminals accused of cloning ATM cards to extract money

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) arrested three people, including the leader, of a gang involved in cloning ATM cards to illegally extract money from bank holders' accounts.

The STF team nabbed Rajesh Kumar Singh, Jitendra Bahadur Singh, and Rakesh Kumar Singh, all residents of Pratapgarh district and seized the 'cloning machine-schemer', ATM card reader, a laptop, and 29 ATM cum Debit cards along with Rs 3.53 lakhs from their possession.



The team also recovered a four-wheeler which was being used by the criminals.

Upon interrogation, the criminals revealed that they used to target ATM booths were a security guard was not posted.

They would then look for less educated persons and under the pretext of helping him or her would scan his cards using the 'schemer'.

This was then used to prepare cloned cards which the criminals would use to extract money from the bank account of the people.

They also accepted to having illegally extracted cash to the tune of lakhs of rupees using the scheme. (ANI)

