UP: Teacher beats up student over homework in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In a shocking incident a class Two student of a primary government school in Haiderpur here was allegedly beaten up by her school teacher for not completing her homework.

"The teacher gave me five questions and I solved four of them, but the teacher beat me with a wooden stick. He beat me on the back, legs and shoulder. His name is Jugal Kishore and teaches mathematics in school," the girl said on Thursday.



"She was beaten up because she could not complete her homework. We have not complained so far but want some action taken against him," said the girl's father.

Mahesh Chandra, Basic Siksha Adhikari said: "The matter has come to me and I have formed a committee to investigate the matter. The teacher has been suspended." (ANI)

