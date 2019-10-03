UP: Three wanted criminals nabbed after encounter in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A joint team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed three criminals including one wanted in multiple cases following an encounter here on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Saddam Gauri, 29, Usman, 33, and Dalip, 19.Police said the accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs and in all, 15 rounds were fired from both sides in the encounter.A team of the Special Cell of Delhi Police was in Meerut to track Saddam Gauri, who was wanted in a number of cases including the MACOCA.On receiving secret information about the whereabouts of these criminals, the Special Cell team along with the local police laid a trap in Transport Nagar area and intercepted the car occupied by Saddam Gauri and his associates.Upon interception of their car, the occupants opened fire on the police personnel, who fired in retaliation which left the three injured, said police.According to the police, Gauri is wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, snatching, attack on police and cases registered under the provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).Police said Gauri with the help of members of Neeraj Bawana gang including Ranbir Shokeen had freed their associate Amit Bhoora in 2014 in Baghpat from the police.All three criminals were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each in a robbery case. (ANI)