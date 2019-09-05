UP: TikTok star with 40k followers arrested in robbery cases

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A TikTok star with over 40,000 followers, along with his three accomplices, was arrested by police in connection with robbery cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Greater Noida.

The arrest took place on Wednesday morning from Greater Noida's Alpha II area, the police said.The police have also recovered five mobiles, one bike and Rs 3,520 in cash from their possession."The leader of the gang, Shahrukh is quite popular on the social media video-sharing app TikTok for his dance moves and he has more than 40,000 followers," Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranvijay Singh.The police installed cameras at various locations in Greater Noida and nearby places after several incidents of robbery were reported in the areas.With the help of CCTV footage, the police found that the phones and cash of commuters were looted by four accused named-- Shahrukh, Asif, Faizan and Mukesh.During interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in at least six cases of robbery in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and police learned that they were active in the area for over a year.The SP informed that main focused areas of all the accused were Balta 2, Knowledge Park and Surjapur, among others.While Mukesh hails from Bihar, the other three were natives of Bulandshahr.A case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)