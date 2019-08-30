UP: Tricycles allotted for differently-abled persons found lying in open in Basti

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Tricycles meant to be distributed among differently-abled persons were found lying in open in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district allegedly due to lack of storage facilities.

The tricycles were supposed to be distributed among differently-abled persons under a scheme of the central government.

"We've taken cognizance of the matter. Action will be taken against officials of District Welfare Department for differently-abled, who are found responsible for the negligence," said Anil Sagar, Commissioner, Basti Division.



"Tricycles will be repaired and given to the needed," Sagar said.

BJP leader Harish Dwivedi said, "I have got to know this through the media. This is negligence on part of the officials as these tricycles could have been useful for the needy ones. Action will be taken against those found guilty." (ANI)

