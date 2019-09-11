UP: Two cops operating liquor gang arrested, over 500 liquor bottles seized

Chandoli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people including two police constables, who were operating an illegal liquor racket in the state.

The UP Police constables involved in the racket used to transport liquor from Haryana to Bihar.



"We investigated based on credible information source that some liquor is being illegally transported from Haryana to Bihar. We seized the vehicle carrying 566 liquor bottles and Rs 5 lakh cash and arrested two people. On further investigation, they informed that they were doing this with the help of two UP police constables in which one is also the gang leader. We have arrested the two constables and found out that these constables also had an intention to involve more police personnel in their racket. They are also involved in illegally transporting cows in the state," said Hemant Kutiyal, Superintendent of Police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

