UP: Two criminals injured during encounter with police in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police here on Sunday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Jatin and Manoj, who had stolen an OLA cab two days ago, said police.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said, "The encounter with the criminals took place near phase 2 police station. The criminals were travelling in a cab which they had stolen on Friday."Explaining the case and the incident, The SP City said, "An Ola cab was booked on Friday at 9 pm. The cab was by the accused after they robbed and injured the driver.""On Sunday we got the information that the accused were trying to sell the stolen car. The information led to an encounter with the criminals near phase 2 police station", the SP city added.Jaiswal further said, "During the encounter, two criminals received bullet injuries and they were admitted to a hospital. Another criminal managed to escape."The accused Jatin and Manoj also have a criminal background and were involved in several cases of robbery, he said."We have recovered two pistols and cartridges. We have also recovered the stolen cab and the driver's Aadhar card and PAN card that was stolen," he added. (ANI)