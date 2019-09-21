UP: Two dead, several injured after blast in house storing illegal crackers

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): At least two people lost their lives after a blast on Saturday morning in a house storing illegal crackers.

The house in which the crackers were stored has been severely damaged.

"The injured - around 4 to 5 people - were sent to a local hospital here out of which two people have died while others are being treated. We are investigating the matter further," said Sanjay Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Etah.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

