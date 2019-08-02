UP: Two held for posing as fake IAS, IPS officers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for impersonating as IPS and IAS officers for the past 8 years here in Noida, police said.

Police have seized Khaki uniform, fake ID cards and IPS and IAS badges from their possession.

"The accused identified as Gaurav Mishra and Ashutosh Rathi used to extort money from police personnel threatening to get them transferred otherwise," Noida SSP Vaibhav Krisha said.



The police learned about the matter a week ago when Noida Sector 20 police received a complaint from a man who was being pressurised by the accused allegedly in the name of a senior BJP leader.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested them from near Sector 18 metro station when the accused were moving in a car.



While Gaurav has completed BTech, Ashutosh has a BCom degree. Gaurav's father is a chartered accountant in Prayagraj, said police.

Earlier, the duo has been sent to Sector 58 and Kasam jails for committing other crimes. (ANI)

