UP: Two men allegedly thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting, one dead

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, one man was allegedly killed and another got critically injured after they were beaten up by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident occurred and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.



"We have arrested four people till now and strict action will be taken against the accused people. Investigation in the matter is underway," said Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police.

"The victims were heading to Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh, with their nephew for his medical treatment when a mob stooped them near a village and attacked on suspicion of child-lifting. One victim died when he was brought to the hospital and another person is being treated here," he added. (ANI)

