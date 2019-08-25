UP: Two security officials indulge in scuffle

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan and a home guard indulged in a fight in Mandi Chowki under Baraut police station in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district yesterday.

Briefing about the brawl, Circle Officer Baraut, RK Kushwaha said, "RTO had seized a car which was released yesterday. The car was under home guard's observation and the PRD jawan stopped the car at the mandi gate, because of which a fight broke out between them."



He also said that a report in the matter is being prepared to take disciplinary action against the two security officials. (ANI)

