UP: Two sisters gang-raped by men impersonated as police

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Two sisters in Sambhal district's Bahjoi village were allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men, who came dressed as police personnel.

The incident took place on January 25. Both the victims have been sent for medical examination.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, as per the complaint received, the men came to the victims' house and forcefully took them to an isolated location nearby.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sambhal, Alok Kumar Jayswal said," All four men reached the house of the two girls and took them in a car to commit the crime. The search is on to nab the accused."

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

