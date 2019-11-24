UP: Two undertrial prisoners escape from police vehicle in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Two undertrial prisoners escaped from a police vehicle while they were being transferred back to Aligarh prison here after a hearing in a Hathras court on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Mukesh and Sageer.



"Both the escapees have previous criminal histories. One of them has been involved in several loots, and many cases are registered against the other," Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek told reporters.

After a preliminary inquiry, a case has been registered against the prisoners and the police officials who were travelling with them.

Further investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

