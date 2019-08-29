UP: Unable to repay loan, farmer commits suicide in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A farmer allegedly committed suicide, in Paoti village here on Wednesday, after he failed to repay a Rs 6 lakh loan.

The farmer Senserpal allegedly took the extreme step after being unable to pay back the cooperative bank loan he had taken to marry off his daughter.



He went to his fields where he hanged himself in the morning, his family said.

Family members blamed a sugar mill for Senserpal's financial woes alleging that it did not pay him for the sugarcane he sold to the mill.

"He had a loan of Rs 6 lakh, which he could not repay because he did not get payment of sugarcane," Sheeshpal, the brother of the deceased farmer said.

On receiving information, a team of policemen reached his home and sent the body for post mortem.

The district administration has said that it was looking into the possibilities of providing the family with financial assistance.

"We are looking into what financial help could be provided to the family by the government," said Garh SDM, Vijayvardhan Tomar. (ANI)

