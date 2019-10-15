UP: Unborn baby dies, kin alleges medical negligence in district hospital Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A woman in Gonda alleged that her relative's unborn baby died due to medical negligence at the District Women Hospital here. Doctors, however, claim that it was a case of intrauterine foetal death.

The woman asserted that "Yashodha was not treated here so she was forced to lie outside the hospital.""When we reached here at around 8 am, the hospital staff asked us to leave. The doctors here referred Yashodha to another hospital in Lucknow," she claimed.However, doctors said that Yashodha was admitted but since it was a case of intrauterine foetal death, she was referred to Lucknow."She was referred from Balrampur. It was a case of intrauterine foetal death. It wasn't possible to do an operation here so she was referred to Lucknow. While I was on rounds, I noticed that the woman was lying outside the hospital and she said that she was waiting for the ambulance as she was referred to Lucknow," said Anant Prakash Mishra, CMO."I called the doctor who was treating the woman and asked for details and she informed me that it was a case of intrauterine foetal death. It was a diagnosed case and the child had died two days back. Doctors made several attempts for a normal delivery but ultimately the patient was referred to another hospital in Lucknow," he added. (ANI)