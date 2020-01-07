UP: Villagers kill leopard after it mauls schoolboy to death in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): After a schoolboy was mauled to death by a leopard here on Monday, the villagers gathered together and killed the feline.

Prashant, a student of Class 6 student, was returning home from his school when the leopard pounced and dragged him to a nearby field in Bhogpur village, about 10 km from Nazibabad.



"The leopard had been frequently attacking humans and had turned into a man-eater. Its carcass has been sent for post mortem. But, no villager is allowed to kill any animal," said Bijnor DM R Pandey.

The official also told ANI that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

