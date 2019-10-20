UP: Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq over birth of girl, case registered

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 20, 2019 06:07 hrs

The woman has registered a complaint of being given triple talaq over birth of girl child

Sambal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The police have registered a case based on a woman's complaint who alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after she gave birth to a girl child.
The woman who is currently staying at her maternal home after an alleged feud with her in-laws recently delivered the baby.


"I married to Kamil 11 years ago. I have four daughters. On October 11, I gave birth to a baby girl. When my husband heard the news, he gave him triple talaq over the phone," she said.
Police have said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.
"A woman has filed a complaint of being given triple talaq by her husband. A case has been registered under sections 147, 452, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. We are investigating the case," Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told reporters here. (ANI)

