UP: Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq over birth of girl-child, case registered

Sambal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The police have registered a case based on a woman's complaint who alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after she gave birth to a girl child.

The woman who is currently staying at her maternal home after an alleged feud with her in-laws recently delivered the baby.



"I married to Kamil 11 years ago. I have four daughters. On October 11, I gave birth to a baby girl. When my husband heard the news, he gave him triple talaq over the phone," she said.

Police have said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

"A woman has filed a complaint of being given triple talaq by her husband. A case has been registered under sections 147, 452, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. We are investigating the case," Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told reporters here. (ANI)

