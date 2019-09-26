UP: Woman couldn't fulfil husband's dowry demand of a buffalo, handed triple talaq!

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district wanted a buffalo and Rs one lakh in cash among other things as dowry and when she was unable to fulfil the demands, he gave her triple talaq, police here said. The man was later arrested.

"A Muslim man has been arrested for giving Triple Talaq to his wife in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh and sent to judicial custody. An FIR has been registered for the case of domestic violence and demand for the dowry that included Rs 1 lakh and a buffalo," said Deepak, ASP Moradabad.



The women got married to the man in 2014 and they have an eight months old daughter together.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

