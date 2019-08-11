UP: Woman given triple talaq after being thrashed by in-laws

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A woman was admitted to a hospital in Najibabad area of the district after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq and thrashed her over demands of dowry.

"My husband gave me triple talaq, and he along with his family, tried to murder me. They often used to beat me up and demand money. I want justice," the victim, Aqshi told ANI on Sunday.



She was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday with injuries all over her body.

"My husband also had illicit relations with another woman. He used to go out with her and she even came home to meet him several times," she said.

According to the police, the woman got married in April this year.

"The woman had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws. In the initial investigation, we found the accusations to be true. She was thrashed. We are taking appropriate actions," said Najibabad Circle Officer Mahesh Kumar.

"We have registered a case, arrests will be made soon," he added. (ANI)

