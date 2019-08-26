UP: Woman thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a middle-aged woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

As per the victim, the mob also tried to shave her head.



In a video that went viral, the woman can be seen crying and claiming to be innocent while the mob grabbed her hair and kicked her multiple times.

Narrating her ordeal after being rescued by the police, the victim said, "The people were beating me on suspicion of child-lifting and they forcefully tried to shave my head. I was lying on the road and they were hitting me."

Reacting on the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Singh said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the identification of the accused is underway.

"This incident occurred near Kotwali Police Station area where a mob had beaten a woman on suspicion of child-lifting. An FIR has been registered into this matter. We are currently identifying the accused people and soon they'll be arrested," the SSP said. (ANI)

