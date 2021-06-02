UP 1st state to complete 5cr Covid tests

Lucknow, June 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country, to have conducted more than 5 crore corona tests.

The additional chief secretary (ACS), health Amit Mohan Prasad said, "So far, a total of 5 crore and 32 thousand tests have been done. In the last 24 hours, only 1,500 positive cases were found in the state. Now the recovery rate has also gone up to 97.1 percent and the number of active cases has come down to 28,000."