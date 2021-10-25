UP: 2 boys killed as bricks fall on them

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 25 (IANS) Two boys, aged 8 and 10, died after a stack of bricks kept on the roadside fell on them in Sambhal district.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Nakhasa area on Sunday evening when the boys were playing near the stack of bricks.

The boys, Lucky and Vishesh suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment.