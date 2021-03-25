UP: 22-year-old abducted in Aligarh, ransom of Rs 19 lakh demanded

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth has been abducted in Khair town of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and unknown persons have demanded a ransom of Rs 19 lakh in exchange for the boy's safe return, police said.



"Yesterday we received a complaint from a family that their child was missing. A message was received from the mobile of the kidnapped youth on his father's mobile number on Tuesday demanding a ransom of Rs 19 lakh," Muniraj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, told reporters on Wednesday.

The police have registered an FIR in the case and the investigation is underway.

"A team is formed under the leadership of Superintendent of Police and we will soon recover the boy," the SSP said further. (ANI)

