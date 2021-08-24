UP: 2nd autopsy of body kept in freezer to be conducted today

Shivank's father Shiv Prasad Pathak had preserved his son's body in a freezer since August 3, demanding a second autopsy. Shivank died in Delhi on August 1.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 24 (IANS) The second post mortem of the body of Shivank Pathak, 32, who died under mysterious circumstances in Delhi three weeks ago, will be conducted on Tuesday.

Vipin Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP), said, "The decision to conduct a second post mortem examination was taken after victim's brother, Eshank, gave us a video in which the victim had expressed apprehension of his murder almost two weeks before his death."

"The decision to conduct the post mortem was taken by the district magistrate and chief medical officer of Sultanpur," he said.

A special panel has been formed by the CMO that will conduct the post mortem on Tuesday and the procedure will be video recorded. The report will be shared with the Delhi Police.

Shiv Prasad Pathak, a retired army man, had demanded registration of an FIR and second post mortem examination.

The family believes that Shivank was murdered in Delhi.

His brother Eshank told reporters, "The post mortem on the body was completed even before my father and I reached Delhi. When we claimed it was a murder, the local cops ruled out any foul play."

Eshank, who works with railways and is posted in Lucknow, said that the Delhi Police had not lodged any FIR in connection with his brother's death. They had also not provided a copy of the post mortem report to the family, he said.

"My sister-in-law Gurleen Kaur called my sister Poonam Mishra, who stays in Delhi, and informed her that Shivank had fainted and turned pale. When she took my brother to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead," he said.

"Thereafter, I reached the Begumpur police station, but got no assistance from the police. We then approached Delhi court, but the court rejected the case. We had no option but to return home. We also brought his body here and kept it in a freezer," he said.

He further alleged that his sister-in-law and her father wanted to usurp property of his brother.

Shivank had started a private call centre in Delhi in 2011 and in 2013, he married Gurleen. They also have a one-year-old daughter Shonaya.

--IANS

amita/dpb