  4. UP: 3 suffer burn injuries at Bijnor chemical factory, CM takes cognizance

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 20th, 2021, 11:30:10hrs
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): At least three workers have suffered burn injuries at a chemical factory in Bijnor on Sunday.

One of them has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi in critical condition and two are admitted to a hospital in Bijnor.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of this accident.
While wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, the Chief Minister has directed to make arrangements for the proper treatment.
Along with this, he has directed that the district administration has to submit a report after conducting a probe into the cause of the accident.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

