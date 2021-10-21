UP: 4 cops suspended over security lapse at Adityanath's event

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): As many as four police personnel was suspended on Thursday after a major security lapse has come to the fore at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event in Basti district.



According to Basti SP Ashish Srivastava, 45 minutes before CM's arrival at the event, the Circle Officer identified a man with a licensed revolver present there.

"There was a VIP event of CM in Basti district. 45 minutes before his arrival, a man came to the auditorium with his licensed revolver. Circle Officer present on duty there saw him. The man was taken out of the auditorium. His identity was ascertained," the SP said.

"In the initial probe, seven police personnel, including four posted in Basti district, were found to be negligent. Two of them were posted in Siddharthnagar and another in Sant Kabir Nagar," he said.

"The four Policemen posted in Basti district have been suspended, reports have been sent to the SPs concerned regarding the remaining three Policemen. Departmental action will be taken," he added. (ANI)

