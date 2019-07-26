UP: 43 booked for beating tigress to death in Pilibhit

What the hell!! This is allegedly from Pilibhit. The full grown tiger was beaten to death by the villagers! We take over their natural habitat & then such display of cruelty! @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/08srBnpy5J

According to Principal Conservator of Forests, Sunil Pandey the tigress had on Wednesday attacked and injured nine villagers while they were working in an agriculture field in Deurea range of the Pilibhit tiger reserve.

The forest staff rushed to the spot but was manhandled by the villagers, Pandey alleged.

The staff later found the tigress dead, Pandey said, adding that a three-member panel which conducted the post mortem examination of the animal found broken ribs, injuries and excessive bleeding as the cause of the death.

Later, a video showing the locals beating the adult tigress with sticks surfaced, he said.

According to police, a case was registered against 31 named and 12 unnamed persons at the Puranpur Kotwali and a probe is underway.