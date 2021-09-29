UP: 5 held for assaulting teenage couple in Basti district

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): As many as five persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a teenage couple by blackening the faces and parading them around a village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.



According to the police, a case was registered against 13 people for assaulting the teenage couple for allegedly being in a relationship.

"A teenage girl from Scheduled Caste had a relationship with a boy from the same community. Later, the Singhahi villagers blackened the faces of the couple, and forced to wear the garland of shoes and paraded them in the village." Sheshmani Upadhyay, Circle Officer of Harraiya town in Basti district, told ANI.

The incident happened within the limits of the Gaur police station.

Upadhyay said, "Following the incident, a case has been registered against 13 people, of whom five have been arrested by the Gaur police."

The case has been registered under Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in the prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

