UP: 6 held for clash over hand pump installation

The incident took place on Wednesday in a village in Mangalpur area, following a dispute between the two groups.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 26 (IANS) Six persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting members of about two dozen families who were forced to leave their homes and take shelter in the fields.

"One of the groups accused the other of molesting and attacking women members of their families and evicting them from the place. On the other hand, people from the other side claimed that they were severely beaten up for getting a hand pump installed in front of their houses," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ghanshyam Chaurasia said.

Trouble had begun on Tuesday night when a group of men barged into their houses and molested the women inmates. When they resisted, they were severely beaten up by the attackers who also damaged the household items.

They also pulled down the thatched roof of their houses, forcing them to take refuge in the fields.

The ASP said that all persons had returned to their homes and six persons have been arrested.

One of the groups has filed a case against 11 for molestation, assault, sabotage and other sections of IPC," said the police.

--IANS

amita/dpb