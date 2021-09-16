UP administers 9 Cr vaccines, tops the list

The state has administered a total of 9.01 crore vaccine doses so far since the launch of the nationwide Covid vaccination drive in January, said the official spokesman on Thursday.

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to inoculate more than nine crore people with Covid vaccines.

The state administered over 3,61,787 doses of vaccine till late on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 9,01,51,915.

According to an official release, the focused Covid vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh has ensured that more than 1,53,61,007 people in the state are fully vaccinated. And more than 7,47,90,900 people have been inoculated with the first dose in the state.

Uttar Pradesh took almost 100 days to administer the first one crore vaccine doses. It then took another 45 days to cross the 2-crore mark and 59 more days to vaccinate 5 crore people.

The state then took 14 days to reach the 6-crore mark and 11 more days to administer 7 crore doses by August 28. It just took 9 more days to go past the 8-crore mark on September 7.

