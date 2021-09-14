UP Anti-Terrorist Squad busts ISI-sponsored terror module; 3 held

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted an ISI-sponsored terror module and arrested three people on Tuesday.



"This success was achieved during simultaneous raids in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. A live IED has also been recovered from Prayagraj which was deactivated by the bomb diffusing unit," said Prashant Kumar, Additional director general of police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh.

Further inquiry is underway. (ANI)