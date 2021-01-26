UP Assembly session from Feb 16, Budget presentation on Feb 17

The state Cabinet has approved a proposal to this effect, a government spokesman said.

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin from February 16, with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna slated to present the 2021-22 Budget on February 17, official sources said on Tuesday.

The session will begin with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint session of the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad.

While experts expect a populist Budget in view of coming state elections, it is also expected that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, Ganga Expressway, would get a generous allocation in the budgetary proposals. The 596-km expressway would connect Meerut and Prayagraj.

The session is significant in view of the coming panchayat elections in April, followed by Assembly elections due early next year.

--IANS

amita/tsb