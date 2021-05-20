UP bars schools from hiking fees for 2021-2022 session

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the secondary education portfolio, told reporters that the decision has been taken in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Lucknow, May 20 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has barred all schools form increasing fees in the new academic session 2021-2022.

"Several families have been financially hit by the pandemic. Keeping the situation in mind, the state government has decided the parents should not be given any extra financial burden. Teachers and employees in schools will be given salaries as usual," he said.

The minister further said that since sports, libraries and computer classes were not being held, schools would not be allowed to charge for these and other extracurricular activities.

He said that the decision would be applicable to all school boards.

--IANS

amita/arm