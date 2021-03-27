UP becomes self-reliant in fight against Covid-19

Lucknow, March 27 (IANS) In view of the increase in spread of Covid-19, Uttar Pradesh is once again prepared to fight the battle against the pandemic swiftly. This time round the Yogi government has made a lot of preparations to ensure that there is no shortage of resources. Medicines and equipment are being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and also being transported to other states in the country.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, hydroxychloroquine had a positive effect on fighting Covid-19 infection in many countries. The demand for this medicine increased rapidly. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allowed a pharma company to be established in Amroha to manufacture hydroxychloroquine due to which adequate quantity of medicines started being made available in the state.

Now medicines manufactured in Uttar Pradesh are being sent to other states of the country as well as abroad. Along with this, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections were also provided in sufficient quantity.

Due to the rising Covid-19 data in other states, on one hand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered top officials to be vigilant, on the other all the hospitals in the state have been instructed to be proactive. The UP government has acted with a robust strategy to deal with Covid-19. As a result, there are enough resources today to deal with the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh has become 'self-reliant' or 'Aatmanirbhar' in terms of resources.

The UP government has been mobilising resources as per their increasing demand along with the decision of producing them in the state.

Licences have been given for the production of viral transport medium (VTM) tubes in the state. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there was not a single manufacturing unit of VTM tubes in the state.

As the need increased, the government gave licences for setting up manufacturing units in Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow for production of VTM tubes. The VTM tube is used for Covid-19 testing. Now four manufacturing units have been permitted in the state.

According to the information received by the UP government, till February 2020, there were only 86 production units for making hand sanitisers in the state, which has now increased to 151. Since February 2020, 65 new sanitiser units have been established. Tightening the noose on sale of medicines, the Food and Drug Administration Department tightened the noose on high-handed medicine sellers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the Drugs Act, nine cases were registered against high-handed medicine sellers in the sale of drugs and 23 people were arrested and material worth Rs 85,18,855 was seized. Apart from this, under the Essential Commodities Act, 15 cases were registered in the state on illegal business related to selling face masks, hand sanitisers and oxygen support related equipment.

Drug controller A.K. Jain said infrastructure related to drugs and oxygen was strengthened to deal with the global Covid-19 pandemic in the state. Due to the starting of manufacturing units, there would be no shortage of resources in the state.

