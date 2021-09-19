UP benefitted from 'double-engine' govt

This can be substantiated by the quantum of Central assistance the state government has received over the last four-and-a-half years, ensuring effective implementation of the developmental schemes.

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government, which completes four-and-a-half years in power on Sunday, has said that Uttar Pradesh benefitted immensely from the 'double-engine' government.

According to the government spokesman, the Modi government at the Centre has given as much as over Rs 2,01,584 crore to the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh from 2017 till August 2021 as compared to just Rs 1,36,832.63 crore received during the last regime in the state from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

In fact, during the previous regime, the Central government headed by the Congress-led UPA released Rs 17,337.78 crore in 2012-13 and about Rs 22,405.16 crore in 2013-14.

Ever since the Modi government came into power at the Centre, the state assistance rose substantially to Rs 32,691.47 crore in 2014-15, Rs 31,861.33 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 32,536.86 in 2016-17 which also underlines the fact that no discrimination was done in this regard.

The development of Uttar Pradesh gained momentum only when the 'double engine' government in the state was well supported by the Centre which paid rich dividends, said the spokesperson.

The Centre sent funds for the development to the tune of Rs 40,648.44 crore in 2017-18, Rs 42,988.48 crore in 2018-19, Rs 44,043.96 crore, Rs 57,487.59 crore in 2020-21 and over Rs 16,415.61 crore in 2021-22 till August.

Uttar Pradesh reached the top position in effective implementation of about 90 per cent of the Central schemes which included the PM Awas Yojana, PM Employment Generation Programme, Highest jobs in MSME units, Ujjwala Scheme, Saubhagya Scheme, Construction of personal toilets, Smart Cities Award 2020, etc.

As a matter of fact, the benefits of a 'double engine' government came to the fore only after the Yogi government came into being here and received all support of the Central government, for the first time in decades, said the spokesperson.

