UP BJP booklet on effective Covid management by Yogi govt

UP BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai said that the booklet would help party workers answer questions about the state administration's handling of the pandemic.

Lucknow, July 8 (IANS) The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is preparing a five-page booklet on the 'effective Covid management' of the Yogi Adityanath government.

"The opposition has been spreading canards on the issue of pandemic. The work done by the government and the party needs to be publicized at the grassroots level. The information includes all that we have done for the people in the pandemic, right down to the village level. We have a lot of achievements on the national level and, at times, we tend to overlook the achievements of the state," he said.

The booklet, titled "Corona Prabandhan ka UP Model", has 20 sections, each containing three bullet points.

The document contains information about steps the government took during the second wave, including aggressive testing drives, doorstep screening, treatment, vaccination, oxygen conservation, formation of the Team 9 response group, preparations for the possible third wave, and the active involvement of Yogi Adityanath in Covid management.

The booklet is designed to counter the opposition's allegations on 'ineffective' Covid management.

The booklet underlines the fact that the state administration relaxed the curbs for industrial units during the Covid-induced curfew and provided compensation to labourers.

According to it, more than 5.6 crore tests were conducted, which is more than 30 per cent of its population. The government claims it increased oxygen supply from 250 metric tonnes to 1,000 metric tonnes per day, following the oxygen scarcity.

The booklet will be sent to all office-bearers, senior leaders, legislators, ministers, spokespersons and grassroots workers and they will be asked to reach out to people about the efforts made by the state in the pandemic.

The booklet will prepare the party cadres to counter the opposition's narrative about the government's mishandling of the pandemic during the second Covid wave in April and May.

The Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had attacked the state government over "oxygen shortage and bed unavailability in hospitals" and accused it of manipulating the actual toll.

Images of over-burdened crematoriums and dead bodies on the banks of the Ganga were widely shared on social media.

