UP: BJP candidate for block president polls, supporters attacked allegedly by SP workers in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A BJP candidate contesting for block president elections in Gorakhpur district was attacked when she reached Chargawan block to file her nomination papers on Thursday.



Her supporters were also attacked and around two dozen people including Vandana Singh's husband Ranvijay Singh suffered injuries.

Vandana Singh, the BJP candidate alleged that Samajwadi Party workers pelted stones and vandalised their vehicles. The police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation.

In view of the security situation, a heavy police force has been deployed.

Meanwhile, violence was reported in different parts of the state during the nomination filing process for block president elections.

A clash between the BJP workers and police occurred in Basti during the nomination filing process of the block president election. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters. Police vehicles were also vandalised during the violence.

In Sitapur, three people suffered critical injuries after a clash broke out between BJP and independent candidate supporters during the nomination filing of block president election. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Five people were injured after violence broke out in Jaunpur between the supporters of two candidates on Wednesday night ahead of nominations filing of block president elections. Several vehicles were vandalised too. (ANI)

